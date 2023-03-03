Shankar Mahadevan is one of the most loved musicians and singers of the country. He has given infinite songs for music lovers to cherish until eternity. From crooning Bollywood numbers, devotional tracks and non-film albums, the 56-year-old’s contribution to the world of music is highly appreciated. Shankar shot to fame with the title track of the album “Breathless”. The three-minute long song crooned by him was released in 1998 and that shot him to fame. The music video of it was directed by Farhan Akhtar and his sister Zoya Akhtar, whereas Javed Akhtar had penned the lyrics of this iconic number. Shankar Mahadevan Birthday: Breathless, Enna Solla Pogirai, Maa – 5 Popular Songs By The Playback Singer Of Indian Cinema (Watch Videos).

“Breathless” topped all major music charts in India back then. The song still is a hit amongst Shankar Mahadevan’s fans. On the occasion of the legendary playback singer’s birthday today, fans must take a look at this throwback video where he performed the same track for the first time onstage with his son Shivam Mahadevan. Shivam had posted this video of the father-son duo’s performance in 2022 on Instagram, and we bet, it’s a treat for the Mahadevan fans. While sharing this priceless moment on social media, Shivam captioned it as, “When I sang #BREATHLESS with dad @shankar.mahadevan for the first time on stage! It was so nerve wracking yet unbelievably exciting. A feeling that cannot be compared!” Shankar Mahadevan Has a Motivational Advice for the Kids Participating in the Singing Reality Show.

Isn’t that a moment to be cherished forever? What a spectacular feeling would that have been for Shivam Mahadevan to perform alongside his father Shankar Mahadevan on one of the iconic tracks crooned by the latter. Here’s to many more amazing moments for the father and son duo. Wishing the Indian playback singer a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

