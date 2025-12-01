Shilpa Shetty is known to be one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, maintaining a perfect physique even at the age of 50. Shilpa Shetty Performs Inauguration Puja for New Bastian Outlet in Goa; Shares Glimpses from Ceremony (View Pics).

In her latest Insta post, Shilpa was seen working on her glutes as she performed the banded feet elevated glute bridge exercise.

Shilpa Shetty Inspires Fans With Glute Bridge Tutorial

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

While showing the netizens the correct way to perform the exercise, she also listed the benefits associated with it.

Shilpa's caption read, "Benefits:

- Increases hip flexion range → greater glute max hypertrophy stimulus.

- Elevation shifts load to posterior chain while minimizing lumbar extension.

- Band provides lateral tension → enhanced glute med/upper-glute activation.

- Improves hip external-rotation stability and knee alignment.

- Enhances posterior pelvic tilt control for safer, more efficient glute engagement. (sic)."

Shilpa advised the fitness freaks to perform 3 sets of 20 reps with 20 band Abduction pulses on the last rep, for all 3 sets.

Apart from fitness goals, in her feed, we also get a glimpse into the Dhadkan actress's spiritual side.

On Thursday, Shilpa expressed her gratitude as she brought home Sai Baba’s sacred Kafni and Paduka.

Sharing the deeply spiritual moment for her family on social media, she posted a video on her IG where she, her husband, Raj Kundra, and other family members, were seen worshipping Sai Baba’s sacred belongings.

Shilpa added Lata Mangeshkar’s chorus ‘Shirdi Majhe Pandharpur’ as a background score.

"Filled with gratitude and love as I bring home your sacred Kafni and Paduka, Sai. May your divine presence fill my home and heart, guiding me with Shraddha and Saburi. Om Sai Ram #gratitude #love #blessings #miracles (sic)," the caption on the post read.

For those who do not know, the “Kafni” is the long, robe-like attire worn by Shirdi Sai Baba, and “Paduka” represents Sai Baba's sacred sandals or footprints. Both these items are considered deeply blessed by the devotees.

