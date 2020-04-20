Shraddha Kapoor's Childhood Picture Is Too Cute To Handle!

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Quarantine got people go to their store rooms and take out the old stuff just to marvel at them. What can be more marvel-worthy than one's own photograph? It is fun to go through those tangible albums with happy and weird faces unlike today's virtual photo viewing norm. Thankfully, our childhood is safely captured in those photo albums. And just like us, even Shraddha is in awe of her younger self! Shraddha Kapoor Hits The Beach in a Sultry Bikini, Accompanied By Her Four-Legged Friend! (View Pic).

The stunning Bollywood actress recently shared an extra adorable picture of herself on Instagram. She is seen grinning ear to ear with her cute misaligned teeth visible. But who cares, anyway? She was pretty then, she is pretty now! She wrote in the caption, "जब मेरे खरगोश जैसे दांत थे। #BeforeBraces." Check out the picture below.

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram जब मेरे खरगोश जैसे दांत थे।🐰🦷🤓 #BeforeBraces A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Apr 20, 2020 at 4:51am PDT

Indeed, the coronavirus lockdown has got everyone be super active on social media. Bollywood celebs, especially, have become super trendy on the social media. From trying out new viral challenges to showing how 'productive' they are in their respective homes, their gram is filled with interesting things! While some are working out, others are cooking and then a bunch of them are also spreading awareness regarding COVID-19. Well, even though the posts are different, the underlying message remains the same that we are all in this together! Look at Shraddha's this post for instance, are you not doing the same sitting on your couch?