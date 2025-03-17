Salman Khan’s dance moves and Rashmika’s charm sweep you away in the latest song teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. Sikandar is undoubtedly the biggest film of the year, all set for its release on Eid. While the audience is already hooked after watching its action-packed teaser, the songs are further building excitement. After "Zohra Jabeen" and "Bam Bam Bhole", the makers released a teaser of "Sikandar Naache" today. Every week, the makers have been releasing assets and building more and more anticipation among the fans to enter the world of Sikandar. Salman Khan Wraps Up ‘Sikandar’ Shoot, Debuts Clean-Shaven Look Post-Filming – SEE PIC.

This song promises to set the stage on fire with some cool and swag-worthy hook steps. This song reunites superstar Salman Khan, visionary producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and choreographer Ahmed Khan after the blockbuster "Jumme Ki Raat" from Kick.

With this reunion, "Sikandar Naache" is set to be yet another chartbuster in the making from the trio. The grand setup and the massive crowd of dancers who flew from Turkey specially for this song promise an explosion tomorrow. ‘Sikandar’: ‘One of the Finest Actors’! Cinematographer S Thirunavukkarasu Has the Highest Praise for Salman Khan.

So, stay tuned - "Sikandar Naache" is set to arrive tomorrow!

As excitement reaches fever pitch, the buzz around Sikandar is unstoppable! Get ready for a game-changing cinematic experience this Eid 2025 as the one and only Salman Khan makes his highly anticipated return to the big screen. Joined by the dazzling Rashmika Mandanna, the duo promises an unforgettable ride. Produced by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by the legendary AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is set to redefine the action-packed blockbuster. With jaw-dropping thrills and heart-racing surprises in store, this film is poised to take the audience on a rollercoaster like never before. The countdown has begun, and the excitement is only going to soar higher!

