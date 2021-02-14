Sonam Kapoor has been with the shooting of her upcoming film Blind in Glasgow, Scotland. She was not only accompanied by the entire cast and crew, but also by her most ‘encouraging and generous partner’, her ‘amazing husband’ Anand Ahuja. The actress has shared a mushy post on Instagram to thank her hubby dearest for spending time with her while she was busy shooting for the Shome Makhija directorial. Blind: Sonam Kapoor Wraps Up The Shoot Of Her Upcoming Crime-Thriller.

Sharing a series of pictures and boomerang videos during their time in Glasgow, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Thanks to my amazing husband who spent 5 out of the 6 weeks with me in Glasgow . . It was amazing coming back to him after shoot everyday. . It would have been so much easier for him to work from home in london, but he was here with me as the most supportive encouraging and generous partner. . Thank you @anandahuja .. I appreciate you and I’ll never take you for granted.. love you... #blind #gia.” Sonam Kapoor Shares An Unseen Pic With Anand Ahuja From Their New York Trip Where He Proposed To Her.

Sonam Kapoor With Anand Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Talking about her film Blind, Sonam Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a cop who is visually challenged and is in search of a serial killer. It would be intriguing to watch to watch the actress in such a different role. The team recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. The makers are eyeing to release Blind in this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).