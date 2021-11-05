Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi has finally released in theatres today (November 5). The Rohit Shetty directorial has high hopes attached to it, as it is one of the massive releases at the cinema malls post COVID-19. Having said that, early reactions of Sooryavanshi are all over Twitter wherein netizens have hailed the cop drama. Fana are going gaga over Akki's entry and the leads acting. Check out the reactions below. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Fans Gather Outside Theatres With Dhols, Colour Smoke Bombs, Cake To Celebrate the Release of the Film (Watch Video).

Woah!

#Sooryavanshi Exceeds all expectations be it acting, writing, music and direction. The film we all have been waiting for is a must watch big screen extravaganza. A perfect Diwali bonanza for the fans. A MEGA BLOCKBUSTER! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (5 stars) — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) November 5, 2021

Nice!

#SooryavanshiReview - Finally a massy action entertainer we have been missing since lockdown. #Sooryavanshi is a honest tribute to the heroes in uniforms and it also gives a strong message of National Unity. A Whistle Worthy, Blockbuster Cop-Universe saga! Rating- 3.5/5*🌟🌟🌟✨ pic.twitter.com/ddNK5kTJ5j — MovieTalkies.com (@MovieTalkies) November 5, 2021

Blockbuster!

#Sooryavanshi ~ BLOCKBUSTER. First-Rate Action-Thriller with plenty of laughs 💥 Rohit Shetty's best after Singham in Cop Universe. @akshaykumar's kickass avatar for the fans 🔥. Katrina 😍 @ajaydevgn , @RanveerOfficial trio is a treat 🎁 (4☆/5) pic.twitter.com/emSnVUZMOX — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) November 5, 2021

Paisa Vasool!

#SooryavanshiReview : #Sooryavanshi is the perfect paisa vasool entertainer which you want to see on diwali. @akshaykumar paaji has finally given that mass masala which fans were missing for a long time. Kudos to akki , rohit & team for a dhamakedar diwali 💣💥. ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 pic.twitter.com/j2gUDEfsMX — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@avi_Ak007) November 5, 2021

Yay!

