Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi has finally released in theatres today (November 5). The Rohit Shetty directorial has high hopes attached to it, as it is one of the massive releases at the cinema malls post COVID-19. Having said that, early reactions of Sooryavanshi are all over Twitter wherein netizens have hailed the cop drama. Fana are going gaga over Akki's entry and the leads acting. Check out the reactions below. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Fans Gather Outside Theatres With Dhols, Colour Smoke Bombs, Cake To Celebrate the Release of the Film (Watch Video).

Woah!

Nice!

Blockbuster!

Paisa Vasool!

Yay!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)