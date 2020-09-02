After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty has been facing a CBI investigation, which was initiated over a month after the probe by Mumbai police. But, much worse, the actress is facing a trial by media and social media. Many celebrities have voiced their support for Rhea, being subjected to trials and tribulations online. Lakshmi Manchu tweeted in support of the actress. Her words resonated with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and a few others. Now, Minissha Lambba has come out in support of Rhea. First, she tweeted to call out her vilification. Now, she has expanded upon it in an interview with Times Of India. Shibani Dandekar Supports Rhea Chakraborty By Saying, 'Best Thing' Of 'Looking After Sushant Singh Rajput' Led To Worst Experience Of Her Life.

"Nothing about those wild accusations sat right with me. They didn’t make sense. Post Rhea’s interviews, which to me, resonated with truth and reason and logic, I could not just sit any more and be quiet. Give a human being the dignity of undergoing investigations without us pronouncing judgement based on conjecture, rumour and gossip.” Minissha told the daily explaining the need to tweet for Rhea.

"The investigating agencies are conducting their business in the manners and protocols that they see fit. But what is happening in the court of Indian media trials, resulting in tainted public opinion, that is just not done," Minissha added. SSR Case: After Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan Comes Out in Support of Rhea Chakraborty (Read Tweet).

I do hope that after #RheaChakroborty speaking out, that we realise, in all the weeks of horrific vilification, reinforcing set stereotype wild conjecture.. That there is a human being out there dealing with a tragic loss, who is seeking the same answers that you. — Minissha Lambba (@Minissha_Lamba) August 31, 2020

I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity 🙏🏼 https://t.co/gmd6GVMNjc — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 30, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty had appeared in a tell-all interview with India Today. Minissha, in her interview, also called Rhea supportive of Sushant, his dreams, and his decision to quit the film industry to move out of Mumbai.

