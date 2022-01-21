The loss of a beloved Bollywood star is never easy to gulp, but Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise in 2020 was shocking, to say the least. He was a brilliant artist, who will be always be remembered for his work on celluloid. Adding to his achievements, he was also one of the successful actors who made a smooth transition from television to the big screen. From playing Manav in TV’s superhit serial Pavitra Rishta to then doing films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore to his last one Dil Bechara, SSR’s repertoire is filled with great content. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Pavitra Rishta, Sonchiriya, Dil Bechara – 8 Memorable Roles of the Late Actor That'll Forever Be Etched In Our Hearts!

Having said that, one thing we’ve noticed about the actor is that he always chose quality roles over commercial cinema and hence only did 10 films in his career. He was indeed a passionate actor who used to give it all as an artist. If alive, SSR would have turned 36 today (January 21) and instead of sobbing, we are here to celebrate his legacy. And so, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are some of the iconic movie dialogues of the late star that will be cherished. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mumbai Court Once Again Denies Bail to Late Actor's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

Woah!

Sushant Singh Rajput Movie Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bravo!

Sushant Singh Rajput Movie Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Filmy and How!

Sushant Singh Rajput Movie Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bleed Blue!

Sushant Singh Rajput Movie Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Friendship Goals!

Sushant Singh Rajput Movie Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

True That! *giggles*

Sushant Singh Rajput Movie Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Roger That!

Sushant Singh Rajput Movie Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Sentimental One!

Sushant Singh Rajput Movie Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the movie quotes of SSR that are memorable. It’s sad that SSR is no more around us, as the actor had a lot to offer. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. You’ll be missed, SSR!

