Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actor's tragic death came as a shock to many. Unfortunately, though, the actor's death has also opened a can of worms as netizens have been building conspiracy theories and pinning the blame of his passing on nepotism. Mumbai Police has been questioning those close to the actor and till now has spoken to Sushant's family, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, manager Sidharth Pithani, director Mukesh Chhabra and also his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi. Recently, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also called to question by Mumbai Police. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Cloth Used by the Late Actor for Suicide to Undergo ‘Tensile’ Test.

The Padmaavat filmmaker was spotted at Bandra Police station as he arrived to record his statement. Previously, Mumbai Police also called senior officials of Yash Raj Films for questioning. There have been reports that Sushant was to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film though he couldn't sign the project due to his contract with YRF. Reportedly, Sushant was to star in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela which starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Sooraj Pancholi Says 'Never Met Her' As He Clarifies Speculations Linking Him to Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Manager Disha Salian.

Check Out Sanjay Leela Bhansali Arrives at Bandra Polic Station:

There were also speculations that actress Kangana Ranaut had recorded her statement though it was later confirmed by her team. The statement read, "Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn't received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate."

