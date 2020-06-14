Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Bollywood Actor's Demise, Says 'Bright Young Actor Gone Too Soon'

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 04:34 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Bollywood Actor's Demise, Says 'Bright Young Actor Gone Too Soon'
PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise (Photo Credits: PTI/Facebook)

New Delhi, June 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. PM Modi called Sushant Singh Rajput “a bright young actor”. The Prime Minister said that the Bollywood actor left behind several memorable performances. He lauded the 34-year-old Bollywood actor for his memorable performances on TV and in Films. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

PM Modi took to Twitter to express condolences of the Rajput’s death. He tweeted, “Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Prime Narendra Modi's Tweet:

Earlier in the day, the Bollywood actor died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Police found his body hanging in his room. However, the actual reason behind him taking such an extreme step is still unknown. As the news of Sushant’s death surfaced, a pall of gloom descended upon Bollywood. Actors, including Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddique and Shardha Kapoor expressed grief over the demise of Rajput. The news of Sushant's demise comes in four days after the death of his former manager Disha Salian.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

