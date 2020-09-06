Mumbai, Sep 6: Actors Adhyayan Suman and Ankita Lokhande have come up with a special version of the popular song Jab tak, in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Adhyayan posted a video clip of his version of the song on Instagram. He sings in the clip, which also features audio excerpts of previous interviews of late actor Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita, which she gave for post his demise. In the audio excerpts, Ankita speaks of how Sushant would find happiness in little things.
"Jab tak 2.0 - A tribute for SSR Thank you Ankita @lokhandeankita for sharing this and being a part of this tribute ! The least I could do is to put a smile on peoples faces who have been relentlessly fighting for #justiceforsushant . He will live in our hearts forever," Adhyayan wrote.
Jab Tak 2.0:
Adhyayan can be seen singing the song in the video.
Ankita, too, posted the video on her Instagram.
"Speechless," she captioned the video.
I’m Speechless adhyayan🙏🏻 https://t.co/uAjztVCofY
— Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) September 5, 2020
From Sushant hugging Ankita to the late actor enjoying a movie, "Jab tak 2.0" gives a glimpse of several beautiful moments from Sushant's life.
The original version of the song featured in Sushant's 2016 hit release, "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story".
