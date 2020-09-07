Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, his last film, released on Disney+ Hotstar in July. It received a lot of love, something only a handful of his movies got when he was alive. Fans took his death so deeply that they made sure Dil Bechara becomes one of the most popular movies in the OTT universe. Now we hear the movie got a theatrical release in New Zealand and Fiji. That sounds so sweet because it's been a while since we heard the words 'Theatrical release'. The movie has captured the interest of people in NZ and Fiji as well. Despite having a big competition from Christopher Nolan directed Tenet, which saw a scattered release recently, Dil Bechara has managed to stay firm.Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Film Dil Bechara Tops OTT Viewership on Smartphones As Per BARC-Nielsen Report

Taran Adarsh, a Trade expert, revealed the numbers saying that Dil Bechara did good even when the screens were limited. The film marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi and also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Swaswata Chatterjee apart from Sushant.

Dil Bechara is the Hindi onscreen adaptation of John Green's Fault In Our Stars. Hollywood too made its one version of the same back in 2014.

