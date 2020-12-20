Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his fourth birthday on December 20, 2020. And to make his born day extra special, mommy and paa have planned a grand party at their residence in Mumbai. How do we know this? As guests have already arrived for the bash and we ain't joking. Considering the coronavirus situation, it seems like an intimate birthday party, as we only see Saifeena's near and dear ones in attendance. However, what we miss, is the birthday boy's glimpse. Taimur Ali Khan Turns 4! Kareena Kapoor Khan Says, ‘Chase Your Dreams And Keep Your Chin Up My Boy’.

Right from the little nawab's grandparents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, aunt Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan to Kunal Kemmu, all were clicked by our paparazzi as they arrived at Fortune Heights. However, the highlight among all was surely Taimur's sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who looked like a little princess dressed in a white outfit. Check out the pictures below. Taimur Birthday Special: From Gatecrashing Dad's Interview to Learning Pottery, Here Are the Best Moments of Saif and Kareena's Baby in 2020.

Karisma Kapoor With Randhir Kapoor!

Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor (Photo Credits Yogen Shah)

Karisma Along With Mommy Babita!

Karisma Kapoor, Babita (Photo Credits Yogen Shah)

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu!

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi (Photo Credits Yogen Shah)

Here's A Glimpse of Taimur Waving At The Paps!

Taimur Ali Khan (Photo Credits Yogen Shah)

Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared an adorable post dedicated to Taimur. "Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile," a part of her post read. Meanwhile, Bebo is expecting her second child and so Tim will soon have a company. Mo babies, mo fun. We wish Taimur, a happy birthday. Stay tuned!

