Every year we celebrate Teacher's Day on September 5 since 1962 on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Bollywood has always shown the teacher-student relationship amazingly. There are several Bollywood movies where audience can experience the education system and the vibes of a teacher-student rapport. There are several Bollywood actors who played the role of inspiring teachers. Teachers' Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Teachers Day 2020 With New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Some popular films have been Iqbal, Taare Zameen Par, Do Dooni Chaar, Chalk n Duster, Mohabbatein, Main Hoon Na, Black etc. Let us have a look at the popular 5 Bollywood teachers.

Rani Mukherji in Hichki

Rani Mukherji essayed the character of a teacher in the movie Hichki with her disability while speaking. She is seen to teach a bunch of mischievous students in the school who mock at her for her disability. But later she became the favourite one of her students.



Hritik Roshan in Super 30

Super 30 is a film based on a true story of Mathematician Anand Kumar. In the movie Hrithik is seen portraying the role of a teacher who teaches the unprivileged students to achieve their dreams.



Shahid Kapoor in Paathshala

Shahid Kapoor took the opportunity to play played the role of an ideal teacher in the movie Paathshala . He is seen to motivate his students in making the school ambiance an amicable one.



Boman Irani in 3 Idiots

One of the iconic movies in Bollywood is 3 Idiots and Boman Irani's role as a strict teacher and Principal in an engineering college is worth remembering. Teachers' Day 2020: Why Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Birth Anniversary Is Celebrated as Teachers' Day



Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the character of Kabir Khan who is seen as a former Captain of the India Men's National Field Hockey Team. Seven years later , Khan becomes the coach of National Women's Hockey Team ,trains his sixteen players and proves his capability as a coach in front of the whole nation with this win .



Which one among these is your favorite? Let us know in the comment sections below.

