The premiere of the upcoming musical drama The Archies witnessed a beeline of Bollywood’s A-listers- including Shah Rukh Khan family, the Bachchans, the Akhtars, the Kapoors, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Rekha, and several other celebrities. The star-studded premiere was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), here on Tuesday night. SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is making her much awaited acting debut with the movie The Archies, was seen coming to the event with her family. She looked breathtaking in a blood red body con shimmer dress. With her hair open, red lips, and golden high heels, Suhana won the hearts with her glamorous look. She was accompanied by her father and superstar SRK, who was seen in an all black outfit. The Pathaan actor wore a black coat, matching trousers, and a tee shirt with Archies imprinted on it. Suhana’s mother Gauri looked beautiful in a black cut out dress. While her brother-Aryan and AbrRam were also present at the venue. The Archies Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date – All You Need to Know About Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's Film!.

The director of the movie Zoya Akhtar arrived at the venue wearing a white blazer, matching flare pants and a top. She completed the look with a heavy neckpiece. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, who is also starring in the movie The Archies, arrived at the premiere with his grand family. Amitabh was accompanied by his wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter Aaradhya, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, her husband Nikhil Nanda, and their daughter Navya Naveli. While they were all dressed up in black outfits, Navya opted for a red dress, and Jaya was seen in an ivory white suit.

Check Out Bollywood's Biggest Stars Dazzle at The Archies Grand Premiere:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s daughter, and actress Janhvi’s younger sister- Khushi Kapoor, who is also making her acting debut with The Archies was seen at the premiere wearing an off-shoulder silver shimmer gown, with a matching choker. She tied her hair in a neat bun. The evergreen Rekha arrived at the premiere night in a green and silver saree. She kept her hair open, and opted for her signature red lips. She completed the look with a matching potli bag. Filmmaker Karan Johar posed for the cameras with model and BFF Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora.

Jawan director Atlee graced the red carpet with his wife Krishna Priya. The couple was dressed in black outfits. Ranbir was accompanied by his mother Neetu Kapoor. He wore a silver coat, navy blue pants, and a white shirt. He completed the look with red striped tie, and brown formal shoes. The ‘man of the hour’ Bobby Deol, who is winning love for his performance in the recently released movie Animal, was seen at the event wearing a silver shirt and white trousers. He was accompanied by his wife Tanya.

Katrina won the hearts with her elegant look. She wore a black sleeveless body con dress and completed the outfit with silver heels. She was accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif. Hrithik was spotted with his girlfriend Saba Azad at the event. He wore a black half sleeves shirt, grey trousers, and a bucket hat. While Saba gave retro vibes in a pink crop top and matching floral skirt. Ranveer Singh was seen in his usual funky style, wearing a white coat, shirt and black pants. The Archies: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Picture Perfect Postcard Melts Hearts!.

Others who graced the event were Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, his wife Shibani Dandekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Konkana Sen, Kapil Sharma, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Genelia and Ritiesh Deshmukh, Shanaya Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, and Kiran Rao.

