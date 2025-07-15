ITA founder Anu Ranjan has finally addressed the rumours surrounding Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s alleged separation. Speaking exclusively to IANS, she clarified the truth behind the speculation. When asked about the recent rumours surrounding Aishwarya and Abhishek’s relationship and how her party seemed to put an end to the speculation, Anu Ranjan responded with a calm smile, “It means all the rumours have proven wrong that nothing is going to happen. They are happy together.” Abhishek-Aishwarya Divorce: Astrologer Geetanjali Saxena Reveals If Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s Marriage Will Last Beyond 2025 in Tarot Card Prediction (Watch Video)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Seen Smiling at Mumbai Party

For the unversed, the power couple put an end to divorce rumours after they were spotted together, smiling and posing for a selfie at a party in Mumbai. Anu Ranjan and actor Ayesha Jhulka had shared photos from the gathering on their Instagram handles, featuring the couple looking cheerful and at ease. The ITA founder had shared a photo in which Aishwarya was seen taking a selfie from the front, while her mother, Brindya Rai, Anu, and Abhishek stood behind her, smiling for the camera. “So much love warmth,” Anu captioned the post. ‘Divorce Wale Kahan Gaye?’: Netizens React As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Husband Abhishek Bachchan, Silencing Separation Rumours.

Anu Ranjan Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anu Ranjan (@anuranjan1010)

Meanwhile, rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s separation have been circulating since last year, after reports claimed that the actress had moved out of the Bachchan family home and was living separately. Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 after a few years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011, four years after tying the knot. Amid these rumours, Amitabh Bachchan showed signs of displeasure through a post on X (formerly Twitter). He tweeted, "People, who find their own meaning in every word, hide the misfortune of their personal life.” ‘Sab De Diya Apno Ke Liye, Ab Zara…’: Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Divorce Rumours, Abhishek Bachchan Shares Emotionally Charged Cryptic Post About Rediscovering Himself.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Post on X (Formerly Twitter) – See Post

T 5216 - बनाने वाले जो हर शब्द का अपना ही अर्थ निकलते हैं , अपने निजी जीवन के अनर्थ को छिपाते हैं 🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 7, 2024

Big B Reacts With Cryptic Post

The megastar also penned a long, cryptic note on his blog. Big B wrote in Hindi, “There is no shortage of fools and dim-witted people in this world; They try to hide their own misdeeds by writing about others. Idiots and those with limited brain - never a dearth of such in this World ; they make and print their own imbecile fakes each day to hide their own personal, brainless, half witted deficiencies.” (sic).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).