Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been a Bollywood power couple for nearly 18 years now. However, over the past year, the duo has frequently made headlines due to speculations about troubles in their marital life going viral online. The couple has faced similar situations in the past but has consistently remained private about their personal lives. Recently, the speculations seem to have cooled down, with no new gossip surfacing. Amid this, astrologer Geetanjali Saxena shared her predictions regarding the actors' future as a couple. ‘Divorce Wale Kahan Gaye?’: Netizens React As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Husband Abhishek Bachchan, Silencing Separation Rumours.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s Marital Life Affected Due to Family?

Astrologer Geetanjali Saxena recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, where they discussed several topics, including the divorce rumours surrounding Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. When asked to predict the future of the Bollywood couple, she conducted her analysis using tarot cards and said that the troubles in their relationship would continue until September 2025. She said, "September take inke relationship me problem rahega. Ye log mediations bhi kar rahe hai aur revive karne ki koshish kar rahe hai. Agar September nikal gaya, to definitely ye shaadi tik jaegi."

Astrologer Reveals What Lies Ahead for Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan as a Couple

She added, "Yahan pe paisa bohot involved hain. There has to be a conversation about money between both of them. It's not emotions here; it's about money. There is something regarding money about which they are not happy." She also said that there are a lot of restrictions around them." She suggested that the couple should plan to move out of their house and stay alone, away from their parents. "There is a lot of kichh-kichh in the house," she said. The astrologer added that these restrictions are taking a toll on Aishwarya who is unable to bear with it anymore. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Groove to ‘Kajra Re’ With Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at a Family Function in Unseen Video – WATCH.

Watch Siddharth Kannan’s Full Interview with Astrologer Geetanjali Saxena:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II and has not announced any new projects since. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Remo D'Souza's dance drama, Be Happy.

