Tiger Shroff is all set to mark his singing debut! Yes, the actor is gearing up to lend his vocals for his upcoming musical single, 'You are Unbelievable' and going by whatever we heard in the announcement, we can assure you the long wait would be worth it. For the ones who know Tiger know that he's a good singer and it was high time, he marked his debut in this department. The teaser of his musical single will be out very soon and until then we can patiently wait for the day when he decides to share it with his fans and admirers.

Tiger is not the only name in Bollywood who has managed to successfully mark his singing debut. Previously we have heard some amazing compositions from actors like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Shradhha Kapoor, Ayushmann Khanna and others and their singing capabilities have wooed us enough. To have a detailed look into the list of celebs, keep scrolling below...

Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. excited to share this humble effort with you soon 😊❤️ #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon@bgbngmusic @hashtagGaurav @iamavitesh #dgmayne @punitdmalhotra @dop_santha pic.twitter.com/r508D10mxJ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 7, 2020

