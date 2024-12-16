In the midst of their ongoing promotional campaign for the highly anticipated film Vanvaas, lead actors Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur visited two revered religious sites in Delhi. The duo, along with members of the film’s team, visited the Pracheen Hanuman Temple and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara last night to seek divine blessings before the film's release. ‘Vanvaas’: Nana Patekar Turns Singer for Anil Sharma’s Upcoming Movie – Read Deets!

Their visit to the iconic Pracheen Hanuman Temple, known for its historical and spiritual significance, was marked by a quiet reverence as they participated in rituals and sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Following this, they made their way to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, a serene and sacred place for Sikh worship, where they offered prayers and partook in the traditional langar service.

The visit comes as part of the stars’ spiritual journey during the film’s promotional tour. Prior to their time in Delhi, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur were in Banaras, where they attended the Ganga Aarti and visited temples along the ghats. ‘He Shattered the Junior-Senior Barrier on Day One!’; Actor Utkarsh Sharma Reflects on His Bond With Veteran Actor Nana Patekar During ‘Vanvaas’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utkarsh Sharma (@iutkarsharma)

Vanvaas, backed by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, has previously collaborated on films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2, which went on to become blockbusters. Now, the team is gearing up to surprise the audience with their third film, Vanvaas.

Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas will be released in theatres on December 20, 2024. A Zee Studios Worldwide Release starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur in the lead.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)