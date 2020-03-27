Varun Dhawan Shares a New Rap Song Featuring PM Narendra Modi’s 21-Day Lockdown Speech and We're Loving This Catchy Beat (Watch Video) 

Varun Dhawan's Lockdown rap (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Thanks to coronavirus lockdown everything has come to a standstill and not only netizens, but even celebrities are also now using social media to kill time as well as make the most of their influence with their social media posts. While Deepika Padukone has been keeping us entertained with her posts from self-care routines at home to working out with husband Ranveer Singh, the latest celebrity to take things to another level is Varun Dhawan. The actor posted an amazing video edit with bits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to Teletubbies and even raps himself in it. The fun video has him rap about 'Lockdown' and we have to say it's hella entertaining. Coronavirus Outbreak: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Get Hitched in November 2020?

Sharing the amazing video on his Instagram account, Varun wrote, "#Vararaps Stay home Stay Safe". With all the songs that are being made on TikTok and social media, in general, relating to this quarantine period, we have to say Varun Dhawan's mix is probably one of the best. It has been put together by popular composer Tanishk Bagchi. The video is being loved by Varun's fans and also his colleagues. Arjun Kapoor commenting on the video wrote, " “I just want to know who the cameraman is…”

Check Out the Video Here:

Another amazing comment on the video came from Bollywood's favourite rapper, Badshah himself. The singer appreciating Dhawan wrote, "Let them know varun da1.” Referencing the 'Janata Curfew' held on March 22 in India, Varun ends the video saying, “Janta curfew rocks.” Coronavirus Outbreak: Have Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Decided to Postpone Their Summer Wedding?

This has indeed been a unique time for celebrities to show their talents given the spare time on their hands. From cooking to now rapping, we have seen it all!