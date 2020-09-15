Varun Dhawan fans are ecstatic as a new movie announcement is on the horizon. While there has been no official confirmation, several reports claim that the actor will play the lead role in an upcoming action movie, Sanki. The project will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor and the producer have collaborated for the comedy film, Judwaa 2, in the past. Fans have been tweeting relentlessly on Twitter, making the actor's trend. Also, a hashtag as emerged - #VarunKaActionInSANKI. Varun Dhawan Is Not Afraid And It Has Something To Do With His Girlfriend Natasha Dalal (View Pic).

Sannki is said to have hired scribe Rajat Arora for scripting. The actor will have to undergo two months of training for the film. This will be the first time when the actor will be seen in an out and out action role. He has done performed action stunts in movies like Kalank and Dishoom in the past. Check out some of the tweets from the fans below. Varun Dhawan Completely Recovers from Shoulder Injury He Had Since Street Dancer 3D; Actor Shares Workout Video for Fans.

Excited?

Varun Dhawan is finally reuniting with Sajid Nadiadwala after 3 Years!! The film will be written by Rajat Arora and the director is still kept under wraps! #VarunKaActionInSANKI pic.twitter.com/45exfeyKbo — Yogesh Dhawan (@YOGESHDhawan15) September 15, 2020

Fans Already Calling It A Blockbuster

Aa raha hai vo ek aur blockbuster movie leke.. Varun Dhawan reunites with @NGEMovies for action movie titled Sanki#VarunKaActionInSANKI pic.twitter.com/ffoKjOh7TB — STARS & FIREFLIES✨ (@kashhxfangirl) September 15, 2020

Dishoom

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Coolie No 1 - a remake of the '90s film of the same name. The movie is directed by the original filmmaker, and Varun's father, David Dhawan. It also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The original film featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The new movie will also reprise hit songs like "Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha" and "Husn Hai Suhana" from the original. Varun was also set to star in Dharma Productions' Mr Lele, but the movie was shelved days after its announcement.

