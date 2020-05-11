Varun Dhawan's Cute 'Lockdown Love' Picture Will Steal Your Heart

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram page to share a new picture. His fans are certainly going to love this cute pic, where the actor is longingly looking out of the window. He has also drawn heart on the windowpane with his breath and a finger. How cute. "LOVE LOCKDOWN," he captioned this pic, which seems to have been directed by Shoojit Sircar. It does give that October vibe. Varun Dhawan Has the Cutest Nickname and the Sweetest Birthday Wish for Girlfriend Natasha Dalal (View Post).

Recently, Varun took part in the I for India concert organised by Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The actor danced along with 150 dancers from Shiamak Davar's dance school, of course, all of whom participated virtually. Varun Dhawan is Thrilled to See Israel Use his ABCD 2 Dialogue to Raise COVID-19 Awareness.

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Insta Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram LOVE LOCKDOWN ❤️🔒 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 11, 2020 at 2:01am PDT

This is not the only 'looking out of the window' pic that Varun has shared during the lockdown:

View this post on Instagram 🍫 Pg-13 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 13, 2020 at 2:56am PDT

There is more where that comes from:

View this post on Instagram Golden hour ☀️ A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Mar 20, 2020 at 1:49am PDT

Varun Loves Windows

View this post on Instagram Morning #mondaymotivation ☕️🥛 #3iscoming A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Sep 15, 2019 at 10:40pm PDT

On the work front, Varun was last seen in the film, Street Dancer, with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie directed by Remo D'Souza was well-received by the audience. Critics, not so much. The actor will be next seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, which stars Sara Ali Khan and is directed by David Dhawan.