Varun Dhawan Has the Cutest Nickname and the Sweetest Birthday Wish for Girlfriend Natasha Dalal (View Post)

Varun Dhawan Shares his Birthday Wish for Natasha Dalal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While he was earlier hesitant to admit his relationship with Natasha Dalal, the actor slowly opened up to the idea of introducing her to his fans. From making appearances together to sharing cutesy pictures on Instagram, the actor had his own way of making his relationship official. And while we continue to predict his wedding day (it may not happen this year), Varun gave a new memory to fondle by sharing a new picture with his ladylove. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a birthday wish for Natasha and we think it's super cute. Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal's Engagement Announcement Gets Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak?

"Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc" captioned Varun Dhawan as he shared an unseen picture with his girlfriend to wish her on her special day. We bet all the boys in the world would relate to his birthday wish while also questioning his love for UFC! Varun and Natasha make for an adorable pair and while she has no connections to Bollywood whatsoever, Natasha has her own fashion label and Alia Bhatt in her early days in B-town would happily flaunt her multiple designs. Varun is also observing quarantine with his lady love as the duo was captured celebrating his birthday together at his residence. Varun Dhawan Finally Reacts To The Reports Of His Roka Ceremony With Natasha Dalal!

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Birthday Wish

"Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends," she had earlier said in her interaction with Hello Magazine while also adding that marriage is definitely on the cards but not anytime soon.