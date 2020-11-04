Panaji, Nov 4: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday called the arrest of Republic TV Chief Editor Arnab Goswami as an "attack on free press".

"The high handed action against Arnab Goswami is an attack on free press and I strongly condemn the same. This is an abuse of power by the Maharashtra Government which is politically motivated. #IndiaWithArnab," Sawant tweeted. Arnab Goswami Arrested by Mumbai Police; Republic TV Editor Taken Into Custody in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case; Watch Video.

Goswami was arrested from his Worli home on Wednesday morning in connection with an abetment to suicide case booked at the Raigad police station in Maharashtra in 2018. The case had been closed earlier and has now been reopened.

