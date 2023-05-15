Makers of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke dropped its official trailer and we see the duo playing a middle-class couple in Indore named Kapil and Somya and their cute chemistry catches our attention. Things get interesting when the couple gets fed up with each other and look for ways to divorce and amid some funny situations that make this one and interesting watch. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Treat Fans With a Series of Goofy Selfies (View Pics)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)