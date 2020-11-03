Vivaan Shah is the son of veteran actor of Hindi Cinema, Naseeruddin Shah. The young actor, who was last seen in the six-part series A Suitable Boy, has been tested positive for COVID-19. Vivaan confirmed about the same to TOI. He stated, “Yes, I am not well as I have tested positive for COVID-19.” The actor reportedly started showing symptoms from last week and has been unwell since then. He is quarantined at home and is under complete rest for a speedy recovery. Ashwin Mushran Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actor Remains Home-Quarantined.

There are several celebs across industries who have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Despite taking precautions and following safety protocols, actors and actresses have been tested positive for the deadly virus. Kanika Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, Genelia D’Souza, Purab Kohli, Parth Samthaan, Satish Shah, and many others celebs from film and television industry have been tested positive for COVID-19. Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Shooting For 'Jana Gana Mana,' Actor Is Staying In Isolation.

For the unversed, Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan Shah had made his acting debut with 7 Khoon Maaf that starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead. He was also featured in Farah Khan’s multi-starrer Happy New Year. He has reportedly being roped in for another project titled Coat. We wish Vivaan Shah a speedy recovery!

