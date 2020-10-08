The ongoing pandemic (coronavirus) has affected many lives until now. Be it common man or celebrities, the deadly bug has infected numerous. From the Bachchans to the latest Tamannaah Bhatia, many stars have been diagnosed with the virus. Well, now it is actor and Indian voice-over artist, Ashwin Mushran who has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to his Twitter and informed one and all that he has been hit by the deadly bug. Ashwin also mentioned how he will be home quarantining and is feeling absolutely fine. Tamannaah Bhatia Gets Discharged From Hospital; Actress Optimistic About Recovering Soon From COVID-19 (View Post).

Mushran in his tweet explained how he had a fever on Monday and so got tested. He lauded the BMC for their proactiveness in this matter. He also added that he has been shooting and dubbing from past few days and that can be a reason that he got infected with the coronavirus. "Tested Corona positive this morning (Not the Beer). Had fever on Monday so tested on Tuesday. Feeling absolutely fine as of now," he wrote. Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana Gets Hospitalised Days After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Been around so many people because of shooting and dubbing the past few weeks that it was bound to happen. Only so much you can do to keep safe. So not surprised in the least. — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) October 8, 2020

Well, all we wish is a speedy recovery for the actor. For the unaware, Mushran has done many films as well as commercials. He has been part of critically acclaimed Bollywood movies such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Life in a Metro and Fashion. Stay tuned!

