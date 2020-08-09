We all remember him as Frooti's dad in Son Pari but before all that happened, Vivek Mushran had arrived on the Bollywood scene with a great flourish. He was a Subhash Ghai discovery and was paired with another newbie Manisha Koirala in his first film Saudagar. That released in 1991 and people who have seen the 90s, still remember him as the Ilu ilu boy. What's that you ask? Well, it was the time when India was learning a lot of heart-fluttering terms through movies. It's short for I Love You and was one of the most loved songs from 90s. Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan – 22 Times Stars Competed With Shah Rukh Khan as Romantic Rivals and How They Fared In The End

Vivek dawned on Bollywood as the quintessential love boy and did some really memorable romantic movies like First Love Letter, Prem Deewane, Ram Jaane and many more. But more than his movies, it was his songs that created a riot back in the 90s. Check out five of the most popular Vivek Mushran songs.

Ilu ilu - Saudagar

The list has to begin with his first biggest musical number Ilu ilu from Subhash Ghai's Saudagar. It gets you groovy from the moment Vivek enters the scene with whistles on his lips and guns on his shoulders. This was his breakout moment.

Tum kya mile jaane jaan - Saatwan Aasman

A confession that can make anyone melt...Vivek's intensity in the song tell Pooja Bhatt that he can't be happier than to have her in his life.

P p p piya - Prem Deewane

Before Hum Saath Saath Hain made cool to sing in alphabets, Vivek Mushran and Pooja Bhatt made the right use of the same to confess love.

Diwani diwani - First Love Letter

A full-on mush fest, this song has Vivek playing the flute so romantically that you would actually want someone to do that for you.

Ram Jaane - Ram Jaane

A Shah Rukh Khan song for sure but Vivek's character here is the perfect balm for his unruly role. This song explores so many relationship dynamics at one-go!

Wanna know where you have watched him recently? Vivek Mushran was part of Veere Di Wedding and one of the most interesting TV shows called Parvarish.

