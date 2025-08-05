The excitement around War 2 is only getting louder as the film inches closer to its big release next week. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, this high-octane action thriller is reportedly awaiting its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to reports floating on social media, the makers are eyeing a ‘U/A 16+’ rating similar to the 2019 blockbuster War. Though nothing has been officially confirmed, the certification is expected to come through in the next few days. ‘War 2’ Trailer Out! Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Face-Off Leaves Fans in ‘Goosebumps’, Kiara Advani Shines in Action Avatar – Netizens Ignite Social Media With Reactions (Watch Video)

‘War 2’ Gets UA16+ Censor Rating – View Post

WAR 2 has a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 53 minutes and has been censored UA16+ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), India. The final certificate will be issued shortly.#NTRvsHrithik @tarak9999 @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/XImDB32XpE — Mangapathi (@mahendra4NTR) August 4, 2025

Hrithik Roshan Returns, Jr NTR Debuts in YRF Spy Thriller

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 has a reported runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes, slightly shorter than earlier speculations of a 3+ hour film, yet still among the longest in YRF’s expanding Spy Universe. Hrithik Roshan returns as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, while Jr NTR makes his big Bollywood debut, playing a powerful antagonist. Kiara Advani also plays a key role in this sequel that promises explosive action and larger-than-life sequences. ‘War 2’ Song ‘Aavan Jaavan’ Out: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani’s Chemistry Along With Their Romance Steals the Spotlight (Watch Video)

‘War 2’ Becomes YRF’s Costliest Film!

The film is already making headlines not just for its scale, but also for the jaw-dropping salaries. Jr NTR is said to have charged a massive INR 70 crore, while Hrithik reportedly bagged INR 50 crore plus profit share. Together, the actor fees alone total INR 150 crore, out of a reported INR 400 crore production budget making War 2 YRF’s most expensive project yet, overtaking Tiger 3 and Pathaan.

Watch Trailer of 'War 2':

Alia Bhatt Sparks ‘War 2’ Cameo Buzz With Cryptic Comment

The story continues from the first film and is expected to pave the way for Alpha, the upcoming female-led spy film starring Alia Bhatt. Interestingly, Alia’s recent cryptic comment on the War 2 trailer, “See you on the 14th. In a cinema near meee”—has speculation about her possible cameo.

