'We Will Talk Later', Anil Kapoor Tells Nephew Arjun Kapoor As The Latter Imitates Him On TV (Read Tweet)

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor (Photo Credits: File Image)

Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been postponed once again. This time, right around when the promotions of the film began. Once we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, we'd get our hands on the film. For now, as Arjun promotes the film with co-star Parineeti Chopra, we are getting some interesting tides about his life. For instance, how funnily he can imitate his uncle Anil Kapoor. In a recent interview, Arjun talked about Anil's self-admiration and how he calls for a mirror by saying, "Confidence lao." Anil Kapoor's Throwback Picture: From Arjun Kapoor's 'Confidence Ki Dukaan' to a Fan Calling it Pichle Janam Ka Photo', Here are Some of the Funniest Reactions.

Anil also took notice of the jibe from his nephew. He took it in stride and shared it on Twitter. He wrote, "Chachu @arjunk26 we will talk about this later Love you!! (sic)" Just in case, you did not know already, Anil also calls his nephew Arjun as Chachu. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Song: Arjun Kapoor Pulls Off Desi Moves While Dancing To Anu Malik's Tunes In The 'Faraar' Track (Watch Video).

Check Out Anil Kapoor's Tweet Here:

Chachu @arjunk26 we will talk about this later 😂😂 Love you!! @sidkannan Thank you!! https://t.co/sejsGbj5XZ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 19, 2020

Talking about his equation with chachu Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor told DNA in a 2017 interview, "We are like brothers, friends, chacha-bhateeja, all together. More often we are like brothers where he is the younger one and I am the older one! He calls me Arjun chachu and I call him Anil chachu. It's always been like this. You can't fake it with your family."

Anil was last seen in the mystery thriller Malang. The movie, directed by Mohit Suri, did great business at the box office. The actor will be seen playing the role of Shah Jahan, reportedly, in Karan Johar's next directorial, Takht.