While many people say that dance like no one is watching, choreographer Tejas Dhoke has made people drool over him. The coveted choreographer has often left people mesmerized by his killer dance moves. Pulling off his A-game with finesse, expect nothing but fireworks when Tejas is on the dance floor. His Instagram has rightly proved the same, and the ace choreographer took his fans by storm when he shook a leg with Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi.

The B-Town’s item girl recent song ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ was released on YouTube which is already topping the charts. For the same, Tejas Dhoke along with choreographer Ishpreet Dang collaborated with the ‘Dilbar’ girl for the song. Known for his graceful dancing style, Tejas has created a fanbase of almost 450K followers on Instagram alone. His tutorial videos and dance cover videos have been widely appreciated by all the dance aficionados.

After performing and matching dance steps with Nora, the choreographer said, “It was indeed a milestone achieved. Watching Nora Fatehi dazzle on the big screen, and now grooving to the tunes of her new song, it was a pleasant experience.” Tejas then went on to say that the actress is a ball of energy, and it is her enthusiasm that has highly inspired him to be what he is today.

Along with dance, fitness goes hand in hand for the choreographer. According to Tejas, there is no better therapy than dancing. “Dance keeps you fit and is a stress buster. Moreover, I feel that dance is more about expressing your true self to the world”, he added. Apart from enjoying great fanfare on Instagram, Tejas Dhoke owns a YouTube channel named ‘Dancefit Live’ that has got more than 5 million subscribers.

Beginning his dancing career at an age of 14, he has also worked as a revenue auditor. Little did he know that his passion for dancing would make him a highly influential name in the industry. Today Tejas Dhoke runs a successful venture called ‘Dance Fit’ along with choreographer Ishpreet Dang. For his upcoming works, Tejas has got various other collaborations happening with celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Badshah and Guru Randhawa.