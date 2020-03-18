COVID-19 Effect! Piracy Site Popcorn Time Returns With a New Version As Netizens Want to 'Quarantine and Chill'

Watching Movies - Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

COVID-19/Coronavirus outbreak has forced the world to sit at home and take care of themselves. While most of them are spending their days 'working from home,' others have some free time to chill. With literally no other option to entertain themselves, many are opting to watch movie marathons or binge-watch on their favourite films. But what about those who had absolutely no subscriptions to streaming platforms? Piracy site 'Popcorn Time' has come to their rescue, along with their new app.

'Popcorn Time' is an illegal movie-watching site which has a large collection of movies from different languages. The site also streams the series and other shows which normally only paid-and-subscribed users are allowed to view. With the use of Torrent download link, this online site is accessible. Now, the site was in no sight or much-use for the longest of time. However, as the netizens are now indulged into the self-isolation and quarantine period, they are opting for this immoral way to catch up on films. They have released the version 4.0 of the app along with other open source versions of the site.

On the other hand, legal movie streaming platforms are also taking new initiatives for this quarantine period. Netflix has started a separate Google Chrome extension called as 'Netflix Party' that allows subscribers to chat with friends while watching movies, series etc on this platform. Well, now that the 'quarantine and chill' is the official slang term that everyone has started using, better to stay safe at home and binge-watch films!