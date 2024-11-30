Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who is on a tour across India, is currently soaking up the colours of Kolkata. On Saturday, the actor-singer took to his Instagram, and shared pictures from his visit to Kolkata. In the pictures, Diljit can be seen roaming around Kolkata, buying flowers, sitting in the iconic ambassador taxis of Kolkata, which was once an English presidency. He wrote in the caption, “Kolkata 24”. Dil-Luminati Tour India 2024: Emotional Fan Requests Two Tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s Kolkata Show – Here’s How the ‘Nain Matakka’ Singer Responded!

Diljit was seen dressed in a printed t-shirt, regular cargo pants. He paired his outfit with a yellow coloured turban. Prior to this, in Ahmedabad, Diljit paused his performance after he spotted the fans watching the show from the balcony of the hotel. A video which went viral on the Internet showed Diljit questioning those fans watching his show from a hotel balcony without tickets.

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Punjabi Singer Exploring the City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

He then asked his team to stop playing the music. He then pointed in the front, and said, “Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bada accha bhi hoya. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (Those who are sitting in the hotel balcony this is good for you. The hotel outsmarted us). Without tickets, huh?” Of late, Diljit’s concerts have been gaining massive national attention owing to his performance and the content coming out of them. Earlier, the Punjabi superstar pointed his guns at the Telangana government which issued a notice to him over performing songs referencing alcohol. Diljit took a bold stand, as he challenged all state governments across the country, and proposed a ban on alcohol consumption. Diljit Dosanjh Concert in Kolkata 2024: Planning to Attend Dil-Luminati Tour, Don't Miss These 5 Must-Try Local Foods.

He said that if alcohol consumption is banned across India, he would permanently stop singing songs that use alcohol as reference. He said that he recently released two devotional songs as well, and has very few songs related to alcohol as he himself is a teetotaller.

