Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 is undoubtedly one of the most talked about events in the country currently. After setting the stage on fire with his electrifying performances in cities like Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the Punjabi rockstar is now set to take over Kolkata. Ahead of his grand concert, one of the singer's fans opened an emotional to the singer about not getting the tickets to his show on November 30. Here's how Diljit Dosanjh replied to it! Diljit Dosanjh Concert in Kolkata 2024: Planning to Attend Dil-Luminati Tour, Don't Miss These 5 Must-Try Local Foods.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Heartfelt Gesture Towards a Fan

Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, one of Diljith Dosanjh's passionate fans expressed his sadness over not being able to get the tickets for the singer's upcoming concert in Kolkata. He wrote, "@diljitdosanjh Bhaji I have been wanting your show to happen in Kolkata for many years but, now when it's happening, I couldn't get the tickets as they just sold out in a min."The fans requested two concert passes: one for him and one for his sister. Luckily, Diljit Dosanjh responded to the tweet and wrote, "Done Maninder (check mark emoji)". Reacting to this small yet kind act, fans showered praise on the "Nain Matakka" singer. ‘Tusi Aeye C? Stage Te Aa Jana C’: Diljit Dosanjh Reacts to Nimrat Kaur’s Photo Dump From His Dil-Luminati Concert in Pune; Check Out the Actress’ Response.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Grants Two Passes to a Lucky Fan Ahead of Kolkata Concert

Kolkata fans have been eagerly waiting for DiljitDosanjh to perform at the City of Joy. Amid the chilly weather, Diljit Dosanjh will raise the temperatures with his fierce performance on Saturday, November 30. The concert, which is part of the singer's Dil-Luminati India Tou 2024, will take place at the Aquatica Banquest Resort & Water Prak near Rajarhat, Kolkata.

