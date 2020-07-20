Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana has surprised fans by dropping her latest single titled Distance. Recently, she was in news for getting tested for coronavirus, but after a day or so, she shared the reports with her fans that she has been tested negative. Coming back to the song, it sees Khurana in quite a sexy avatar and must say, she looks glamorous from tip to toe. The melody is penned by Bunty Bains, composed by Desi Crew Music and is ofcourse sung by the lady herself. As soon as the track was out, her fans got all excited. Himanshi Khurana Announces 'Distance' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown And It's Not What You Think! (View Tweet).

Elaborating on the tune, it sees Himanshi at a locale far away from the city. While we do agree that the song is a visual treat, however, we still feel it lacks a punch. It's a Punjabi song wherein the lyrics sung by the babe is about how guys should meet and greet their partners with a smile. It also says that boys should keep a safe distance from girls. All in all, it is an okay-ish song with only Himanshi's style as the surviving grace. Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On Her Long-Distance Relationship With Asim Riaz, Says 'We Respect Each Other's Space'.

Check Out Himanshi Khurana's Distance Song Below:

Well, it's a music video and so the focus should be the background score and other things. However, we feel more emphasis is given to the fashion part here. Recently, even Shehnaaz Gill's Kurta Pajama song with Tony Kakkar was out which is quite peppy and how. Coming to Distance, we suggest, just watch it for Khurana. Stay tuned

