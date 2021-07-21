GADABOUT PRODUCTIONS has signed famous film director Dushyant Pratap Singh as a director for their upcoming web series. Manish Singhal, executive producer of the web series, said that the above web series is being made with a very good script and social fabric.

According to Vishal Agarwal, director of GADABOUT PRODUCTIONS, in today's era, while many veterans are in the fray in the web series, they also needed a director who could live up to their expectations.

According to Anuj Gupta, the production head of the same web series, the web platform is proving to be a big and strong support for the entertainment world today. Director Dushyant Pratap Singh told that famous actress Aasma Sayed, Ramit Thakur, Hiten Tejwani, Abhinav Soni, Ravi and Raj Kumar Kanojia have been signed for the above web series. According to Zaid Sheikh, Executive Director, GADABOUT PRODUCTIONS, the above web series is a major part of the series of web series being produced by his company. Piyush Ranjan has been signed as a music composer. Director Dushyant Pratap Singh has previously directed many popular music videos, television talk shows and many award shows in the country and abroad including the feature film The Hundred Bucks. The post production of his upcoming two major films Shatranj and Trahimam is going on.

According to Media Hindustan It is expected that both the films will be released in cinema in October and he expressed the hope that in the next two to three months the entertainment world will start working at its full capacity. At present, we are seeing director Dushyant Pratap Singh in the talk show DC Show directed and operated by him.