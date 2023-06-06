Veteran actor Dharmendra on Tuesday took a stroll down memory lane and dropped an old photo of himself. Dharmendra captioned the post, "Chand kaliyan nishaat ki chun kar .... muddaton mehiv e yaas rahta hoon......tera milna khushi ki baat sehi ..... tujhse milkar udaas rahta hoon. 'Sahir Ludhianvi'. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Makers Introduce Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Reel Families (View Posters).

The actor shared his memories from the 90s. Dharmendra seems to be lost in thoughts in the picture. Soon after the Apne actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with praise. "Hello sir I'm your very biggest fan ", a fan commented. "may you always be happy sir.", another commented. A social media user wrote, "Love you Dharamji."

The Sholay actor also expressed his grief over the demise of veteran actor Sulochana Latkarpain in his Instagram stories. He reshared a picture from a fan page of the late actor and wrote, "Great actor great person who played the role of mother in films." Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani First Look: Ranveer Singh’s Swag and Style in Karan Johar’s Film Is Sure To Leave You Impressed (View Pics).

Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar, who passed away on June 4 was a well-known face of Hindi and Marathi cinema. Sulochana, as she was known in the film industry, won over audiences for more than six decades with various roles that included leading, supporting, and motherly.

In the coming months, Dharmendra will be next seen in director Karan Johar's film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is all set to release on July 28, 2023. Apart from that, he also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming untitled romantic film.