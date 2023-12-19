Millions of Indians opted for the big-screen experience in 2023, as per a new report by ticketing platform BookMyShow. The Independence Day weekend witnessed the largest attendance, with 10.9 million audiences in theatres across the country. In its report titled 'Best of 2023 - #EntertainmentOnASpree,' the online platform revealed it sold a whopping 2.8 million movie tickets on August 13, breaking the record for the highest number of tickets sold in a single day. "In fact, 1,648,508 cinephiles proved their love for cinemas, watching at least six movies or more this year, reflecting a commitment to watch films on the big screen, with an average frequency of at least once every two months," the report stated. Animal Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Movie Mints Rs 817.36 Crore Worldwide.

According to BookMyShow, the most popular titles of 2023 were Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and Pathaan, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, Vijay's Leo, Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyan Selvan: Part 2, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and OMG 2. The online platform also shared its report card for live events on-ground. It mentioned that 2023 was a "momentous year," with 13.5 million people choosing to attend live events.

"Unwilling to compromise, Indians have chosen premium live entertainment and elevated their experience this year with an impressive growth of 82 per cent over last year for specially crafted international live events, accompanied by a 2.3x growth in BookMyShow Live's enthusiastic consumer cohort of premium event-goers. Truly, it was #EntertainmentOnASpree in 2023 when Indians were ready to live it up by themselves for live events, time and time again, as over 949,455 live entertainment enthusiasts had a ball of a time going for events solo," the report said.

It added that live events are now a popular feature on travellers' itineraries, boosting tourism for host cities and becoming a mainstay in the travel plans of Indian audiences. "In 2023, 411,002 live entertainment enthusiasts travelled all the way outside their home cities for experiences they did not want to miss out on. While the top metros continued to brim with energy, it was the Tier II towns of Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, and Nagpur, among others, that showcased 'Top Tier' energy for live event experiences, marking an extraordinary growth of 225 per cent in ticket sales from last year," the report mentioned.