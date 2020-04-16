Farah Khan Ali Tests Negative For COVID-19, Will Remain in Quarantine Until April 24

Farah Khan Ali (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"ALL NEGATIVE," designer Farah Ali Khan tweeted informing the world about her diagnosis of COVID-19. The designer, Susanne Khan's sister, got the scare of her life when one of her domestic staff members tested positive for novel coronavirus. She also went under the testing and diagnosis is negative. She did not contract COVID-19 from the staff member. Farah did not have any symptoms of the virus but was worried that she might be an asymptomatic patient.

Earlier, speaking to an entertainment portal, Farah had revealed, "My staff member had a very asymptomatic COVID, very slight headache and fever which went away in three days. In fact, the day when he was taken into quarantine, he had no symptoms at all." Farah got everyone in the house tested for the virus. Farah revealed that she and everyone at her house were going into quarantine mode. And now she has revealed that tested negative for COVID-19. Indian Railways Provides 10,500 Isolation Beds for COVID-19 Patients.

Showing her gratitude, Farah tweeted: "God is great Folded hands May the ones who have this virus heal soon and recover. May the ones who go to work everyday trying to save the ones who have the virus be protected. May GOD HEAL OUR PLANET."

She further added: "You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless. Happiness is contagious"

But...it is not over for Farah yet. The designer also revealed that she will be quarantined until April 29, 2020, even though she has tested negative. "Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass," she concluded.