Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has finished the last schedule of his multi-lingual feature film titled 'Friendship' and is likely to start dubbing soon. Speaking on the occasion, the producer of the film Kiran Reddy Mandadi said, "I feel extremely delighted to share that we have wrapped up the final schedule for 'Friendship'. It was just an amazing experience working with the fun, ball of energy that Harbhajan is. He is now going to start his dubbing soon." Harbhajan Singh Shares Teaser of the Song From His Debut Tamil Movie ‘Friendship’ on His 41st Birthday.

In the film, Harbhajan plays a Mechanical Engineering student. Asked about the release of the film and Kiran mentioned, "We, at Toughened Studios Limited are looking forward to presenting the trailer of the film by the end of this month. The film has some great action sequences and is packed with entertainment while the audiences also get treated to Harbhajan Singh, one of the biggest names in sports who now also marks his name in the field of entertainment. We certainly cannot wait to take everyone through this journey of 'Friendship'." Friendship Teaser Review: Harbhajan Singh Is a Confident Actor in Each Frame; Losliya Mariyanesan Looks Charming (Watch Video).

Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, 'Friendship' is directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi and Telugu.

