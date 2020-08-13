Marvel's hit TV series, Agents of Shield aired its series finale, afetr seven seasons, last night and fans are emotional. This might be the first Marvel show to reach its natural conclusion. Netflix shows like Luke Cage, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones etc were cancelled before the launch of Disney Plus. Agent Carter, Inhumans, did not survive either. But fans are ecstatic that Agents of Shield got a proper send-off. Unlike many TV series that opt for grim endings, AoS chose for a finale fuelled with hope and love. A win. Agents of Shield Actor J August Richards Thanks His Fans for Being Supportive After He Comes Out as Gay.

The fans of the show and the cast and the crew had a lot to say about the end. Many took to Twitter to express their emotions. Here is a look at some of the best tweets about Agents of Shield series finally. Avengers EndGame: Did the New Agents of Shield Season 6 Trailer Leak the Ending of the Marvel Movie? Watch Video.

This User Thinks AOS Is Better Than The Entire MCU

Actress Ming-Na Thanked Fans

THANK YOU to all the fans of @AgentsofSHIELD for listening to all our stories all these years. I will miss my Ragtag family which includes all of YOU! It’s been a blast! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love always, Ming-Na Wen aka Agent Melinda “the Cavalry” May🥰❤️ https://t.co/GRXOa50cwg — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) August 13, 2020

BRB. Sobbing

FITZSIMMONS LIVING HAPPILY?????? FINALLY????? WITH ALYA???? CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING???? IM STILL SOBBING IM NOT OK #AgentsofSHIELD #AgentsofSHIELDFinale pic.twitter.com/jcs2LJG1C0 — Elaine • 🧲 (@queeniejemma) August 13, 2020

Right In The Feels

their first and last scene #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/4U0hrLrk5j — elias ♨️ is crying (@etherealqvake) August 13, 2020

Seriously, What A Positive End

#AgentsofSHIELD really said, "Screw your dark, tragic endings. We're going to save the world with hope, empathy, love, and family." Love that for them. — Cindy White (@CindytheWhite) August 13, 2020

Wonderful Journey Of 7 Years

what a wonderful journey from last seven years which comes to an obvious end. thank you #AgentsofSHIELD — Koustabh Sahoo (@ghosthumane) August 13, 2020

Thank You, Agents

The ending brought closure. The ending made me cry so hard. The ending made me happy. Shows that evolve the way @AgentsofSHIELD did, even with the uncertainty of each season getting renewed, did it extremely well and I just want to say thank you Agents. #AgentsofSheild — BLM Yang - F*ck the Police (@The_Evil_Pacman) August 13, 2020

In the coming future, Marvel will launch a host of series on Disney Plus. WandaVision is all set for a release but won't drop online as it is supposed to follow The Falcon and The Winter Soldier which has been delayed after the pandemic halted its shooting. We will also see series like Loki, Ms Marvel, What If, Hawkeye, She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

