Armie Hammer, the very charming American actor celebrates his birthday today. Interestingly, Hammer comes from a business background and had no connections in the movies whatsoever. He was that rich smart boy we see in the movies who wants to pursue his passion rather than be a part of his family business. Armie's Hollywood journey has been remarkable and the performer within him has donned one too many hats. From playing an amazing LGBT character to a strong-headed lawyer determined to fight, Hammer's had some brilliant releases in his kitty and it's time we name five of his best performances. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Pose with Armie Hammer-Elizabeth Chambers and That's Way Too Much Gorgeousness for One Picture.

As the handsome hunk gets ready to celebrate his birthday amid the pandemic, why don't we grab this opportunity to start a marathon of some sorts of Hammer's best movies? Just in case you need any recommendations, check out our list below.

Call Me By Your Name

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer - a combination that's certainly delightful to your eyes. While Timothy played a teenage Elio Perlman, Hammer played Oliver, a graduate student and assistant of Elio's father. The film beautifully explored their relationship and while Chalamet was brilliant so much so that it helped him bag an Oscar nomination, Hammer was equally amazing. Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer to Star in Call Me By Your Name Sequel.

On the Basis of Sex

A powerful legal drama headlined by Hammer and Felicity Jones. The actor plays Marty Ginsburg who supports his wife (Jones) to bring an extraordinary case to the U.S. Court of Appeals. While its verdict may change their lives, it may also highlight and change the way courts view gender discrimination.

The Social Network

In the movie that revolved around Mark Zuckerberg and his initial success with Facebook, saw Hammer play the twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. Inspired by a real-life incident, it was about these brothers suing Zuckerberg for stealing their ConnectU idea to create Facebook back in 2004. Their legal battle ended after Mark agreed to pay them $65 million in a settlement.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E

This Guy Ritchie directorial had Hammer teaming up with Henry Cavill. While the former played a KGB agent, Havill was a CIA operative. The movie was about them leaving aside their differences and work together to stop the plans of a criminal organization that wants to use nuclear weapons.

Final Portrait

Armie Hammer played writer James Lord who is compelled by a Parisian artist Alberto Giacometti to sit down for a portrait which he insists won't take very long. What follows next is their off-beat friendship and Lord realising the intricacies of the artistic process.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).