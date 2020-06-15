Coronavirus in India: Live Map

BLM Activist John Boyega Claps Back at Troll Who Accused the Actor of Knowing About the Riots

Hollywood Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 05:01 PM IST
John Boyega at London Protest Over George Floyd’s Killing (Photo Credits: Twitter)

John Boyega is a rising star. He has all the chances in the world to get in trouble for being outspoken against racism. The actor even feared losing out on Star Wars film for his passionate speech at a Black Lives Matter movement rally. And you can already see how his social ideologies are starting to affect how people see him. It was recently announced that John will star in a few African films with Netflix at the helm. Now, a Twitter troll accused the actor being an accomplice of the BLM riots that engulfed the US.  The Twiter user said that John "knew about ANY riots before they even happened."

John did not brush this under the carpet. Something about his particular tweet triggered him and he reacted with perfection. "It’s called vision, hard work, proactive work and not waiting for shit to happen big," the actor wrote back. John Boyega Thanks People for Their Participation in Black Lives Matter Movement, Says ‘Will Continue to Fight Against Injustices, Inequalities’.

Check Out John Boyega's Tweet Here:

Earlier, the actor spoke about his involvement with Netflix. "I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories, and my team and I are excited to develop original material," he said in a statement. "We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision."

As per reports, as part of the deal with Netflix, Boyega will star in three feature films - two from Nigeria and one from Egypt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

