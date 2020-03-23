Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Covid-19, Netizens Call it Karma (View Tweets)
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was recently sentenced to 23 years in prison by the New York Supreme Court is back in the news, not for more 'MeToo' cases but for having tested positive for the Coronavirus Pandemic that has taken the world in a strong grip. Along with Weinstein, another inmate is said to have been kept in isolation for the fear of having contracted the disease, as per a report in Variety. COVID-19 Outbreak: Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive for the Novel Coronavirus in the Prison.

However, Niagara Gazette, a local newspaper's reports that the news is confirmed and has stated that 'officials connected to the state prison system' are their sources and also claimed that 'Weinstein had already contracted the virus by the time he entered the state prison system last Wednesday. Prior to being transferred, Harvey was at Bellevue Hospital in New York City where he was being monitored for a heart condition and high blood pressure.' Rape Convict Harvey Weinstein Moved to New York State Maximum-Security Prison.

However, Weinstein's representatives have refused to even acknowledge the news. Weinstein's jail consultant also told the website, "No one on the legal defence team has been told this. Period. We cannot confirm that, nor care to comment on speculation."

However, netizens are elated by this news and have taken Twitter by storm, regarding the news. Calling the producer's health update as 'Karma' for his actions, various theories are being floated on whether this was 'rich' Harvey's ploy to escape serving his sentence, to how a 'privileged' rapist got tested before hundreds of Americans in jail. Harvey Weinstein Gets Jailed For 23 Years In Rape and Sexual Assault Case, Netizens Hail #MeToo Movement.

It was because of Harvey Weinstein that the MeToo movement took the workd by strom. Since 2017, Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by everyone, right from employees of his production house to women working on his movie sets to famous actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne, Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Uma Thurman, Salman Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Romola Garai, Mira Sorvino, Alice Evans, Kate Winslet, Lena Headey and Daryl Hannah among others.