Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Covid-19, Netizens Call it Karma (View Tweets)

Harvey Weinstein (Photo Credits: Getty)

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was recently sentenced to 23 years in prison by the New York Supreme Court is back in the news, not for more 'MeToo' cases but for having tested positive for the Coronavirus Pandemic that has taken the world in a strong grip. Along with Weinstein, another inmate is said to have been kept in isolation for the fear of having contracted the disease, as per a report in Variety. COVID-19 Outbreak: Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive for the Novel Coronavirus in the Prison.

However, Niagara Gazette, a local newspaper's reports that the news is confirmed and has stated that 'officials connected to the state prison system' are their sources and also claimed that 'Weinstein had already contracted the virus by the time he entered the state prison system last Wednesday. Prior to being transferred, Harvey was at Bellevue Hospital in New York City where he was being monitored for a heart condition and high blood pressure.' Rape Convict Harvey Weinstein Moved to New York State Maximum-Security Prison.

However, Weinstein's representatives have refused to even acknowledge the news. Weinstein's jail consultant also told the website, "No one on the legal defence team has been told this. Period. We cannot confirm that, nor care to comment on speculation."

However, netizens are elated by this news and have taken Twitter by storm, regarding the news. Calling the producer's health update as 'Karma' for his actions, various theories are being floated on whether this was 'rich' Harvey's ploy to escape serving his sentence, to how a 'privileged' rapist got tested before hundreds of Americans in jail. Harvey Weinstein Gets Jailed For 23 Years In Rape and Sexual Assault Case, Netizens Hail #MeToo Movement.

Check Out Some Tweets Below:

Hahahaha... ROFL:

It just a matter of time until COVID-19 file a rape case against Harvey Weinstein. #WeekendUpdate @normmacdonald @adameget https://t.co/HbKi2IvjEm — Musikerong Panday (@musikerong) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus is the 'Hero' In Harvey's Case:

This is Harvey Weinstein's legacy: he gets a life-threatening illness, America's overwhelming response is "Good, I hope he fucking dies." You have to be a real piece of shit to make coronavirus the protagonist of any headline, but ol' Harv, he's up to that task. — Holden Shearer (@HoldenShearer) March 23, 2020

'Harvey Needs to Go':

Finally #COVIDー19 infected one of the right people. I don’t wish bad on anyone but this fucker needs to go #HarveyWeinstein pic.twitter.com/3ks29gESt6 — Martha Maria 👿🎃🧚‍♀️🧞‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️ (@9411Mari_) March 22, 2020

There is KARMA Too:

I would NEVER wish anyone to get #CoronaVirus / #COVID19. Never. However, we cannot deny that witnessing rapist #HarveyWeinstein test positive during this surreal pandemic nightmare is right out of a Hollywood movie. Karma is a helluva screenwriter. We bow to you, Queen. pic.twitter.com/S11VV3LIHq — Rachel "Writing ✍️& Working TF At Home" Thompson (@RachelintheOC) March 23, 2020

Proof That There Is GOD:

Not saying he deserved it. but gods timing is always right 🥳 #HarveyWeinstein #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/zyJAHXTw5s — Mandi Mai (@mixxed_bhabi) March 22, 2020

Where Are The COVID-19 Tests For Americans?

#HarveyWeinstein gets tested in prison but the average American can't! What the fuck is wrong with this picture! pic.twitter.com/O7wRC7CRPZ — BlossomBetty (@FinallyStitched) March 22, 2020

The Pandemic With A Silver Lining:

Guess there's ONE silver lining to this pandemic... #HarveyWeinstein pic.twitter.com/uVr5tadOvD — Spineless Rat Bastard™️ (@SpinelessRat) March 22, 2020

Memers On A Roll:

God's Justice:

Did God just wake up from a long nap? #RandPaul #HarveyWeinstein — Grey DeLisle-Griffin (@GreyDeLisle) March 22, 2020

The Mother of Coincidences?:

#HarveyWeinstein is diagnosed with Corona in the same month he was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/zO0woCU0SD — hails (@younghailz) March 23, 2020

Is This Harvey's 'Get Out of Jail' Card?:

Are we sure Harvey Weinstein has CoronaVirus or is this just “I’m so sick let me out” kinda thing? Rich people have mad tricks up their sleeves, so beware. #HarveyWeinstein #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/PI73iIKobx — Daniel Pantsssss (@DanielPantss) March 23, 2020

This GIF is Hillarious:

Harvey Weinstein got the coco in prison ?!! #HarveyWeinstein pic.twitter.com/EiNfYGFYeM — Chicken Bucket Dress (@richyrich909) March 22, 2020

A Standing Ovation to Coronavirus Here:

Question of The Year... Why Was Harvey Tested Before Other Americans?:

IS NO ONE CONCERNED ON HOW PEDOPHILE #HARVEYWEINSTEIN GOT TESTED BEFORE THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS WHO DESERVE TO BE TESTED?!?!!!!!!?! HELLOOOOO!!? — laylanikkole. 🌹 (@turkishXdiamond) March 23, 2020

God Is A Woman:

Harvey weinstein was arrested on the first week of women’s history month then he has was tested positive for Coronavirus on Mother’s day. God is definitely a woman. https://t.co/r06d2TWTAu — c (@chuuzus) March 23, 2020

Karma is A B***h:

Harvey Weinstein having COVID-19 is truly the cherry on top of the KARMA this man has recieved #HarveyWeinstein pic.twitter.com/iH8dz6sbxA — L∆uren 🌙🌙 (@_laurenhasper) March 23, 2020

A Low Blow Even For Harvey:

Rich and Previlidged Rapist Harvey Weinstein:

How tf did a convicted rapist #HarveyWeinstein get tested before hundred thousands of Americans who are currently waiting for the tests? Is it because he's still a *rich* rapist? pic.twitter.com/LmlDy6isu4 — Godzillo🧢 (@godzillo_) March 22, 2020

Is This Harvey's Scam?:

#HarveyWeinstein testing positive for #COVID-19 is either a scam he paid for to be isolated from other prisoners Or if true, once again proves he is a contaminant wherever he is. — nomad_neurons (@nomad_neurons) March 23, 2020

It was because of Harvey Weinstein that the MeToo movement took the workd by strom. Since 2017, Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by everyone, right from employees of his production house to women working on his movie sets to famous actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne, Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Uma Thurman, Salman Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Romola Garai, Mira Sorvino, Alice Evans, Kate Winslet, Lena Headey and Daryl Hannah among others.