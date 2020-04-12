David Letterman Birthday Special: Taking A Look At Some Interesting Facts About The King Of Late-Night TV

On Letterman's 73rd birthday, we take a look at some of the interesting facts about him (picture credit - Instagram)

David Letterman might not be active in the late-night television scene anymore, but he made a huge impact with his sarcasm and unpredictability back then. A huge set of people miss seeing him on their TV screens even today for all of them were wide awake like an owl whenever he came on the screen till 2015. Letterman has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 73rd birthday. On this special day, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about his magnificent life.

The Difficult Days

Not many know this, but David, like many famous people started his career right from the bottom. During high school, he worked at a local grocery store as a cashier. He was earning minimum wages, of course, but that didn't stop him from becoming who he is today.

A Record-Breaking Career

Letterman became the king of late-night TV by dedicating 33 years of his life to the job. That also makes him the longest-running late-night talk show host in the American television history. Close to him is his friend and mentor Johnny Carson. Shah Rukh Khan's Interview with David Letterman Has an IMDB Score Higher than Avengers: Endgame.

The Final Day

David retired in 2015 (sad). How we wish we could see him on television once again. The good thing is that we see him on Netflix as he hosts My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. If you watched the final broadcast of his show five years back, you would have definitely seen Foo Fighters' performance too. Not many know that it's his favourite band.

The Tie Story

Lastly, David was quite particular about the ties he wore on the show. He never wore the same tie twice in 33 years. Wow! Imagine the number of ties he must have in his closet. Or he might just have a dedicate closet for them. Well, we wish David a very happy birthday. Although he might be having a low-key birthday given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world, but safety comes first.