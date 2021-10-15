DC Fandome 2021 is around the anvil and we can’t be more excited. As a lifelong DC fan, I surely am looking towards this night celebrating these DC characters and see what all content is coming along our way. If you don’t know what DC Fandome exactly is, then we have you covered. DC Fandome is a virtual fan event that will be taking place where we will be getting a bunch of new announcements and new looks at upcoming DC projects. DC Fandome 2021: From The Batman to The Flash, All the Major Teasers/Trailers You Can Expect at DC’s Biggest Night of the Year.

So are you one who really wants to watch the new The Batman trailer live at the exact moment it streams? Then we have you covered.

Where to Watch DC Fandome?

DC Fandome which will be four hours in length, will be streaming on its own website. Click here to access the link. DC Fandome 2021 Lineup Including The Flash, Aquaman Announced! Here Is All You Need To Know About The Event.

If you do miss the event then don’t worry, as it will be still available for streaming until October 31, 2021. If you just want to watch all the new trailers show there too? Then don’t worry all of them will be immediately available on YouTube after streaming.

When to Watch It?

DC Fandome will premiere on October 16, 2021. It will start streaming in India at 10:30pm on its website.

Here’s all you need to know about how and when to watch DC Fandome.

