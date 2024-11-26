The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar will surely be remembered as one of the biggest rap beefs in hip-hop history. In shocking news, the Canadian rapper has sued the Universal Music Group (UMG) and music streaming platform Spotify for unethically promoting Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us," which was a chart-topper. A pre-action petition was submitted to a New York court on Monday, November 25. Kendrick Lamar Drops ‘Not Like Us’ Music Video, Takes More Shots at Drake.

Drake Takes Legal Action Against UMG and Spotify

According to a copy of the petition filed, the "Gods Plan" rapper claims that UMG " launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves in order to make the song ("Not Like Us") go viral, by using bots and pay-to-play agreements." The track was the latest in the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which began in May 2024. The diss track debuted at no 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release and instantly became a crowd favourite. According to the petition, the song has amassed over 900 million streams on Spotify to date.

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Track ‘Not Like Us’ Below:

According to Drake, UMG used these "bots," which are basically fake social media accounts, to "artificially inflate the spread of "Not Like Us" and deceive consumers into believing the song was more popular than it was in reality." Replying to the allegations made by Drake, a spokesperson for UMG said, "The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artistes is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practises in our marketing and promotional campaigns." For the uninformed, Drake is signed under Republic Records, a division of UMG, and Kendric Lamar is represented by Interscope Records, which is also a part of UMG. Super Bowl 2025: Kendrick Lamar To Perform During Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (Watch Video).

Netizens React to Drake’s Legal Action Against UMG and Spotify

The Internet Is Crazy!

A Netizen Mentions About Drake’s Recent Comment on the Weeknd

The fact that #Drake goes on a white platform to talk shit about a black artist #theweekend proves #KendrickLamar point pic.twitter.com/7t2hzcZoUO — 🇭🇹Sunny Zoe 🎹 🙏🏾🇭🇹✨ (@iamsunnyzoe) November 26, 2024

A Fan Calls Drake’s Lawsuit ‘The Most Un-Hip Hop Thing’

Seriously, I have not followed the #drake and #kendricklamar beef other than I know Kendrick has a monster smash that I've never heard. I don't follow those guys and never have. But I do know that a lawsuit after a beef is the most un-hiphop thing I've seen. Walk away, Drake. — Bae O. Wolf (@BiggieRothstein) November 26, 2024

‘KBot Lamar’ Says a Drake Fan

Clown Behaviour?

So let me get this straight, Drake is suing Universal Music Group and Spotify because of “Not Like Us”??? Clown behavior…pic.twitter.com/ZEL1u6A1Lc — alex (@AlexUlrichh) November 25, 2024

Based on the comments above, it is evident that the majority of hip-hop community fans are siding with Kendrick Lamar. Both rap icons shared a warm relationship until 2013 when Kendrick Lamar made his intentions clear about making no friends in the industry. Drake, who initially took Lamar's remarks lightly, later fired back with several diss tracks aimed at the 'HUMBLE' rapper. As the whole beef has reignited, do you think there are more diss tracks coming?

