Kendrick Lamar is set to light up the stage at the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The rapper took to social media and posted a video along with the caption 'Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans'. The big game will take place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and you can catch all the action live on Fox. FYI, this will mark Lamar's second appearance at the halftime show. His first was a memorable feature during Dr Dre’s performance in 2022, alongside Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent. This time, Lamar is riding high on the success of his recent musical clash with Drake, which not only cemented his dominance but also delivered one of the year's standout tracks with “Not Like Us.” Kendrick Lamar Drops ‘Not Like Us’ Music Video, Takes More Shots at Drake.

Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in 2025

Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans.https://t.co/RwqVLDGdgf — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) September 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)