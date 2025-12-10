Hollywood actress Rina Lipa, the sister of singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is set to make her foray in cinema. She will be seen essaying the role of a cut-throat criminal. The 24-year-old actress will feature alongside One Day's Jonny Weldon and Dune: Part Two star Tony Cook in thrilling British crime movie A Gangster’s Life, reports Female First UK. Great Expectations: Dua Lipa’s Sister Rina Lipa To Make Movie Debut With Chris Robert Riegel’s Directorial.

Rina Lipa To Star in ‘A Gangster’s Life’

For her silver screen debut in January, Rina will play Scarlett, who lives in a dangerous world of crazed mobsters, murder and betrayal. Rina will follow in her famous singer and actress sister's footsteps in A Gangster’s Life, which will see award-winning cinematographer Zak Fenning make his directorial debut. As per ‘Female First UK’, the forthcoming film pays homage to great gangster classics including Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and The Gentlemen. Tomi May, Christina Gkioka, Bradley Turner and Sasha Latoya will also feature in the upcoming movie, which is set to arrive on UK digital 19 January, courtesy of Miracle Media. Dua Lipa in Punjab Kings Jersey? Fans Slam IPL Franchise for Editing Singer’s Original Pic.

Rina Lipa Plays Ruthless Mobster in ‘A Gangster’s Life’

The film tells the story of low-level scammers Ant (Cook) and Dick (Weldon), who cross vicious London gangster Emery (May). Following the life-changing move, the pair of crooks are reluctantly recruited into Emery's dark and dangerous world of criminal activity. Rina's alter-ego Scarlett is one of Emery's ruthless crew members, who use Ant and Dick as pawns in their criminal activity. However, the pair end up fleeing to Greece when one of the mob winds up dead. The Lipas are no strangers to movie roles, as Dua previously appeared as Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig's Barbie in 2023. And last year, Dua transformed into the lethal spy character LaGrange in Matthew Vaughn's Argylle, which also featured Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, and Bryan Cranston. A Gangster's Life is set to stream on January 19 from Miracle Media.

