Elon Musk Never Had a Threesome With Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne, Issues a Statement to Respond to Johnny Depp's Allegations

In a rather interesting turn of events, Elon Musk has responded to Johnny Depp's allegations of having a threesome with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The actor had alleged that Musk apparently had a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne at his LA penthouse in 2016 when they were still married. Musk has obviously denied all the claims while clarifying that his affair with Heard started only after her divorce was finalised. The Tesla billionaire gave a statement to Page Six to clear his side and rubbish all the recent claims. Aquaman 2: Is Amber Heard Getting Replaced from the DC Film Due to Johnny Depp Controversy?

“Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage," he said while addressing rumours of having a threesome with the Hollywood beauties while Heard was still married to Depp. Elon Musk Unfollows Pregnant Girlfriend Grimes on Twitter After Johnny Depp Alleges Amber Heard of Cheating On Him With the SpaceX CEO.

“Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on. Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!” was his reply to the actor's recent lawsuit. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's claims are backed by Josh Drew, the ex-husband of Heard's best friend Raquel “Rocky” Pennington. In a leaked video of Drew's deposition, he confirmed that Amber and Cara did sleep with Musk on the same night at Depp's LA penthouse while she was still married to the actor. Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot Makers Eyeing This MCU Actress to Replace Johnny Depp as the Face of the Franchise.

The actor filed a $73 million defamation suit against Heard in Virginia in 2019 after she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse. He is also suing a London newspaper that called him a “wife-beater” in an opinion piece. Johnny insists she was never a victim but he was in fact victimised by her. He also believes how his ex-wife had started a new affair with Elon Musk, just a month after their wedding.

When various media portals tried to get in touch with Cara and Amber's reps, they simply didn’t respond.

